MexicanBar
Appetizers
- Guacamole & Chips$10.25
my avocado, seasoned with salt and pepper, topped with fresh cilantro, onions, tomato, and jalapenos. Enjoy it with crispy tortilla chips for a perfect bite.
- 4 Flautas$13.00
Chicken or pork, lettuce, cheese, la crema, salsa
- Chipotle Quesadilla$11.00
Indulge in a delicious hand-pressed tortilla filled with your choice of chipotle-seasoned chicken or juicy carne asada, served with a side of fresh and flavorful pico de gallo, velvety sour cream, and creamy guacamole. Satisfy your cravings and treat your taste buds to a mouth-watering experience today!
- Ceviche - Shrimp$13.00
Shrimp mixed with pico de gallo, lemon juice, Tapatio, Worcestershire sauce, and sliced avocado. Top it with salt and pepper. Enjoy!
- Poway Nachos$13.00
Try this recipe! Grab chips, add Mexican cheese & protein. Top with sour cream, guacamole, and cilantro. Enjoy!
- Kids Quesadilla$9.00
Regular quesadilla with cheese
Tacos
- Alpastor Tacos$16.00
Two Al Pastor tacos are filled with juicy marinated pork, sweet pineapple, crisp onions, fresh cilantro and a side of rice and beans. An explosion of flavor in every bite!
- Carnitas Tacos$16.00
Two delicious carnitas tacos feature tender, slow-cooked pork topped with guacamole sauce, mix cheese, onion cilantro, and a side of salsa, rice and beans for a flavorful and satisfying meal.
- Carne Asada Tacos$17.00
Two of our tender, marinated carne asada is grilled to perfection and served with a flavorful mix of fresh onions, cilantro, and zesty salsa. and side of rice and beans. A classic favorite that never disappoints.
- Chicken Tacos$15.00
Two chicken tacos, featuring juicy chicken, fresh onion, cilantro, and a blend of delicious mixed cheese with side of rice and beans. A flavor-packed meal that will leave you craving more.
- Shrimp Tacos$18.00
Delight your taste buds with two of our savory shrimp tacos, featuring succulent shrimp, fresh cilantro, and a zesty cabbage, jalapeno, and radish white sauce and a side of rice and beans. A flavor explosion in every bite!
- Veggie Tacos$16.00
Two veggie tacos are a delicious blend of sautéed zucchini, yellow corn, poblano peppers, and cactus, all wrapped up in a warm tortilla with a side of rice and beans. A flavorful and satisfying vegetarian option!
- Fish Tacos$16.00
Our delicious Fish Taco features grilled Mahi-Mahi topped with fresh pico de gallo, zesty coleslaw, and a creamy white sauce. Perfect for a light and flavorful meal!
- Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
Two beer battered fried fish topped with pico de gallo, la crema and crisp cabbage, all wrapped in warm tortillas - our Baja Fish Tacos are a seafood lover's dream!
- Trio Combo$20.00
Indulge in our Trio Combo and select 3 of our mouthwatering tacos to create your perfect meal. Enjoy a variety of flavors all in one satisfying dish.
Burritos
- Alpastor Burrito$16.00
juicy marinated pork, sweet pineapple, crisp onions creamy guacamole, and zesty salsa fresca.
- Baja Fish Burrito$17.00
- Carne Asada Burrito$18.00
mixCheese, pico de gallo, Guacamole, Side Rice & Beans
- Carnitas Burrito$17.00
mix Cheese, pico de gallo, Guacamole, Side Rice & Beans
- Chicken Burrito$16.00
lettuce, mix cheese, pico de gallo, Guacamole, Side Rice & Beans
- Fish Burrito$16.00
- Surf & Turf$21.00
Enjoy this carne asada and shrimp burrito with rice, coleslaw, pico de gallo, chipotle crema.
- Shrimp Burrito$18.00
coleslaw , cilantro, cabbage mix, jalapeno, radish, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle crema, Side Rice & Beans
- Veggie Burrito$17.00
zuccini, yellow, corn, poblano pepper, cactus, Side rice & beans
- Cali-Poway$19.00
- Kids Burrito$9.00
Ensaladas
- Mexican Chicken Caesar$14.00
Indulge in our flavorful Chicken Caesar salad, featuring crisp romaine lettuce, savory parmesan cheese, and crunchy croutons. Topped with tender chicken and drizzled with mild Caesar dressing.
- South West Bowl$18.00
Enjoy a burst of flavor in every bite with our Poway West Bowl! Crisp lettuce, sweet corn, creamy avocado, and perfectly seasoned chicken topped with zesty chipotle ranch. Delish!